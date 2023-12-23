Inside Pics From Orry's Party With Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur

Orry with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. (courtesy: orry1)

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who is famous for being famous, shared some fresh pictures from a party that he attended recently. On Saturday, Orry shared pictures with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rysa Panday and Tania Shroff among other friends. Posting a picture of himself with Ananya, he wrote, "Something is cooking," adding a pizza emoji. Sharing a click with Aditya Roy Kapur, Orry wrote, "Happy when we reunite, but also sad, because when we separate, I miss him too much." He also dropped a photo with Suhana Khan and captioned it, "Are you feeling pink? Or are you felling blue? Either way doesn't matter cause I'm standing next to sweeet Su."

See the photos from the party here:

Some more photos Orry shared with Tania Shroff and Rysa (Ananya Panday's sister).

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. Suhana Khan was also named as one of the four new brand ambassadors of the cosmetic giant Maybelline. She was recently named as one of the brand ambassador of the beauty platform Tira as well.

This year, Ananya Panday recently starred in the hit Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya Panday has featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Student Of The Year 2 and Liger.