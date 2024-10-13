What's Keeping Priyanka Chopra Busy? Play Dates With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra often shares pictures and videos of her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Recently, she posted a cute picture of Malti enjoying a playdate with her friends on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Malti is having fun with two friends - one is playing with a toy keyboard alongside her, while the other friend is taking a toy out of a box. Priyanka captioned the photo simply as “Play date” and added a heart-eyed emoji for extra love.

In August, Priyanka Chopra shared another adorable picture of Malti Marie. In the photo, the little one was crawling on a bed while wearing a comfy printed outfit. We could only catch a glimpse of her back. For the caption, Priyanka opted for just an angel emoji and tagged her daughter. This sweet post came just a day after Priyanka returned from India following her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. Click here to read in detail.

Earlier Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, shared a delightful collection of pictures and a video featuring the three of them: Priyanka, Malti Marie and himself. While all the moments showcased their family vibe, the standout clip features little Malti trying to cut Nick's hair with toy scissors. With a big smile, she looks at the camera while Nick playfully says, "Thank you" for her help. Along with this video, there's a cute snapshot of the family wearing pirate hats. Another clip captures Malti cutely repeating "Oh my god." The final picture shows Malti sleeping peacefully on a flight. Nick captioned the post simply with the word “Lately,” followed by a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. They welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.