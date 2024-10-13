Advertisement

What's Keeping Priyanka Chopra Busy? Play Dates With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra posted a cute picture of Malti enjoying a playdate with her friends on her Instagram stories

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
What's Keeping Priyanka Chopra Busy? Play Dates With Daughter Malti Marie
This image was taken from Instagram

Priyanka Chopra often shares pictures and videos of her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Recently, she posted a cute picture of Malti enjoying a playdate with her friends on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Malti is having fun with two friends - one is playing with a toy keyboard alongside her, while the other friend is taking a toy out of a box. Priyanka captioned the photo simply as “Play date” and added a heart-eyed emoji for extra love.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

In August, Priyanka Chopra shared another adorable picture of Malti Marie. In the photo, the little one was crawling on a bed while wearing a comfy printed outfit. We could only catch a glimpse of her back. For the caption, Priyanka opted for just an angel emoji and tagged her daughter. This sweet post came just a day after Priyanka returned from India following her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. Click here to read in detail.

Earlier Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, shared a delightful collection of pictures and a video featuring the three of them: Priyanka, Malti Marie and himself. While all the moments showcased their family vibe, the standout clip features little Malti trying to cut Nick's hair with toy scissors. With a big smile, she looks at the camera while Nick playfully says, "Thank you" for her help. Along with this video, there's a cute snapshot of the family wearing pirate hats. Another clip captures Malti cutely repeating "Oh my god." The final picture shows Malti sleeping peacefully on a flight. Nick captioned the post simply with the word “Lately,” followed by a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. They welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Jigra Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt's Film Mints Rs 11 Crore In Two Days
What's Keeping Priyanka Chopra Busy? Play Dates With Daughter Malti Marie
<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark
Next Article
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com