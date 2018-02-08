Inside Karan Johar's Twins Roohi And Yash's 1st Birthday Party

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash celebrated their first birthday party on February 7 with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Kajal Anand. We know this because Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra posted one picture each from the party. Karan Johar introduced the 'girl squad' at the twins' party - Alia, Rani and Kareena were all smiles. Sidharth Malhotra shared a photo of himself sandwiched between Shweta and Kajal, dressed in similar "Roohi & Yash" jerseys. The background in both photos suggests that the party mood was light, just as Karan told DNA last week - 'a simple party at home.' Karan Johar had said: "It's a small birthday party at home. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year."
Highlights
- Karan Johar earlier said that it would be a small party at home
- Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also posted pictures of the twins
- Kareena arrived with Taimur, who looked excited
Here's a video of Taimur arriving with Kareena for the party:
Video: Kareena and Taimur attended Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi's birthday bash. We absolutely love Taimur's adorable smile pic.twitter.com/3G82MolRxJ— Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) February 7, 2018
Take a look at Sidharth's post:
Rani Mukerji most probably accompanied Adira to the party though we don't think we'll get a glimpse of her, because dad Aditya Chopra. Earlier a source told DNA that Karan Johar had also invited Misha Kapoor (daughter of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput) and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya to the party.
On Yash and Roohi's birthday, Karan Johar shared a picture of his babies and wrote: "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever. Happy Birthday, Roohi and Yash. You are a blessing to us."
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Manish Malhotra also shared pictures of the twins (which cannot be certainly said were taken earlier or at the birthday party last night). Alia wished her 'siblings' and posted this photo:
Varun Dhawan and Manish Malhotra shared a picture with Yash:
Yash and Roohi were born prematurely via surrogacy last year. Yash was named after his late grandfather filmmaker Yash Johar while Roohi's name is a rearrangement of her grandmother Hiroo's name.