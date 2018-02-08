Alia Bhatt Posts A Beautiful Birthday Wish For 'Siblings' Roohi And Yash

Alia Bhatt posted a beautiful birthday wish for Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash, along with a cute picture of them. "May you live to be a 103! Happy birthday my beautiful siblings," she captioned the picture. Roohi and Yash celebrated their first birthday on Wednesday. Their father Karan Johar also posted a picture of the twins and wrote "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us." Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy last year. Here's what Alia Bhatt posted on Instagram.
Highlights
- "May you live to be a 103," Alia wrote
- Roohi and Yash turned 1 on Wednesday
- "The most beautiful gift ever," wrote Karan Johar
And, the doting dad posted this.
Yash has been named after Karan Johar's late father Yash Johar and Roohi's name is a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.
CommentsDNA, "It's a small birthday party at home, with just kids their age. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year." However, Taimur and Adira would be there. "Karan has already spoken to his friends and invited them and their tiny tots to the party at his home. So, there will be Taimur Ali Khan (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son), Adira (Rani Mukerji's daughter), Misha Kapoor (Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter), Laksshya Kapoor (Tusshar Kapoor's son) and some other B-Town kids," DNA quoted a source as saying.
Alia Bhatt was launched by Karan Johar with Student Of The Year. She was last seen in 2017's Badrinath Ki Dulhania and is currently working on her next films - Gully Boy and Brahmastra.