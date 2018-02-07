Karan Johar's Twins Roohi And Yash's First Birthday Pic Is A Gift For All Of Us

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash are celebrating their first birthday today. Doting father KJo shared an adorable photo of Roohi and Yash on social media today. Calling his twins a 'blessing,' Karan Johar wrote: "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us." In the photo shared by KJo, Roohi and Yash can be seen playing while dad Karan captures the perfect moment. Soon after Roohi and Yash's photo arrived on social media, folks started sending in their best wishes for the twins. "Happy birthday babies. You're looking as cute as candies. Much love," read a comment while another one added: "The cutest kids, happy birthday." In less than 30 minutes, KJo's photo received 17,988 'likes.'
Highlights
- Karan Johar shared a photo of his twins on social media
- Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy, last year
- Roohi and Yash are celebrating first birthday today
This is what Karan Johar shared. (You can thank him for this, we already did)
Karan Johar also revealed how he planned to celebrate Roohi and Yash's first birthday. In an interview to DNA, Karan said, "It's a small birthday party at home, with just kids their age. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year" while a source added: "Karan has already spoken to his friends and invited them and their tiny tots to the party at his home. So there will be Taimur Ali Khan (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son), Adira (Rani Mukerji's daughter), Misha Kapoor (Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter), Laksshya Kapoor (Tusshar Kapoor's son) and some other B-Town kids."
Karan Johar always keeps posting cute pictures of Roohi and Yash.
He recently Instagrammed a photo of Roohi, showing 'sister love' to Yash.
On Christmas, KJo delighted us with this aww-dorable picture.
Karan Johar also shared a photo featuring Yash and Taimur. The kids were busy being adorable while Kareena and Karan posed for a perfect picture.
Karan Johar's twins were born via surrogacy in February last year. Karan named his son after his late father Yash Johar and Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.
Happy birthday, Roohi and Yash.