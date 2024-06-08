Inside Ileana D'Cruz And Son Koa Phoenix's Beach Holiday. See Post

Ileana with son. (courtesy: ileana_official

Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan last year in August, shared a video with him on her Instagram profile and adorable can't even begin to describe it. The video has clips of the mother-son duo. There are also glimpses from Koa Phoenix Dolan's day out at the beach. Ileana captioned the post, "Life lately." In the comments section, Maria Goretti wrote, "Awwwww thle best kind." Athiya Shetty dropped heart emojis. Malaika Arora also dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Ileana's post.

In August last year, Ileana D'Cruz announced that she welcomed a baby boy and she captioned the post, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

The actress loves to share photos with her little one on her Instagram profile and they are a sheer delight. When Koa turned 2 months old, Ileana had posted this super cute click on social media and she wrote, "2 months already." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in a film titled Do Aur Do Pyaar. She also featured in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.