Ileana D'Cruz Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Michael Dolan. See Post

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her second child with her husband Michael Dolan. After sparking pregnancy rumours on New Year's Eve, she has now confirmed her second pregnancy.

On Saturday, Ileana posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her midnight snack alongside an antacid. The caption, however, stole the spotlight. She wrote, "Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," confirming that she is expecting her second child.

Earlier, Ileana had wished her followers a Happy New Year with a video showing her and Michael lovingly raising their son, while counting the months. In October, an emotional Ileana briefly held up a positive pregnancy test to the camera before the video moved on to the next scene. Fans quickly caught on to the subtle clue, with one commenting, "Second baby coming in 2025? Or did we misunderstand?"

Ileana and Michael married in an intimate ceremony in 2023. The actress shocked everyone when she announced her first pregnancy in April 2023, sharing a photo of a onesie on Instagram with the caption, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you, my little darling." In August, she joyfully revealed the birth of her son, writing, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart's beyond full."

Ileana was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, a romantic comedy directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, starring alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The film underperformed at the box office, grossing only Rs 5.5 crore worldwide.