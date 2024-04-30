Ileana D'Cruz Says Film Offers From South 'Dwindled Away' After Barfi

Image shared on X.( Image courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz, who embraced motherhood last year, in a chat with India Today, revealed that offers from the South film industry started decreasing after starring in Barfi. Ileana said that people misunderstood that she was moving to Bollywood after Barfi. She said, "It wasn't meant to be a shift. It was me doing a Hindi film because I genuinely loved 'Barfi' as a story. I thought that it was an unusual film, and I didn't really see myself doing anything like that or having something like that come my way ever again. It was a one-off and I thought it would be stupid to give it up. It wasn't like ‘Oh, now I am moving my base to Bollywood, and I am never going to do a South Indian film again.' But I feel somewhere when I signed up to do Barfi, there was this weird misconception that 'she's moving to Bollywood now. She's not going to be interested in doing South films.'"

She continued, "The offers kind of just dwindled away. I didn't really get many offers at all but yes, it's true that I did become more selective about the work I want to do after moving to Bollywood."

On being asked if she feels she has not received her due in the industry, Ileana mentioned, "If I'm being completely honest, no, I don't feel like I've received my due. I definitely feel that a lot of the work that I've done has kind of gone unnoticed. And I don't know why."

For the unversed, the actor made her film debut with Telugu and Tamil movies before she moved to Hindi cinema with Anurag Basu's Barfi.

Ileana D'Cruz was recently seen in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar also co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.