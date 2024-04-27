Ileana D'Cruz Confirms Being Married To Michael Dolan: 'Our Life Is Going Beautifully'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Actress Ileana D'Cruz took everyone by surprise after she announced her pregnancy in April last year. She welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan with her partner Michael Dolan in August 2022. Since then, fans have been curious to know about the actress' relationship status. In a recent interview with India Today, Ileana D'Cruz has officially confirmed her marriage to Michael Dolan. During the chat, Ileana couldn't help but gush about Michael Dolan. She described him as her pillar of support.

Ileana D'Cruz said, “Married life is going beautifully. It's really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day.”

Ileana continued, "He's seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He's just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he's just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day.”

Recently, Ileana D'cruz shared a blurry snapshot with Michael Dolan and wrote a heartfelt note. She wrote, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment.”

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.