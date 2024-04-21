Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi's Film Earns Over Rs 1 Crore

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vidyabalan

The day 2 box office report of Vidya Balan's latest film Do Aur Do Pyaar is out. The film starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi and directed by debutante filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, hit theatres on April 19. According to Sacnilk, the film Do Aur Do Pyaar minted ₹ 0.85 crore at the box office. As per the report, Do Aur Do Pyaar had an overall 13.72% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy alongside the lead actors.

On its first day, the film earned ₹ 0.55 crore at the box office according to Sacnilk.com.

In his review of the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The dreariness of domesticity and the lure of liberating dalliance collide in Do Aur Do Aur Pyaar but not for a moment does the film adopt a moralistic stance on the married couple cheating on each other."

"Refreshingly dispassionate about matters of the heart but unfailingly engaging in the way it treats human equations within and outside the institution of marriage, Do Aur Do Pyaar is an unpretentious and genteel little gem that is as remarkably comfortable in its skin as the four characters that it revolves around," he added.

For Vidya Balan, this marks her first theatrical release since her 2023 film Neeyat, which also struggled at the box office. Conversely, for Pratik Gandhi, it's his second Hindi theatrical release following Kunal Kemmu's comedy Madgaon Express. This film also marks Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's first collaboration together.