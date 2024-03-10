Inside 'Party Animals' Ileana D'Cruz And Partner Michael Dolan's Date Night

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Drop everything and rush straight to Ileana D'Cruz's social media timeline. The actress has just dropped super cute selfies from her recent date night with her partner Michael Dolan. Ileana shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram timeline. The opening frame shows the couple flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera. The next slide shows Michael posing goofily for the camera, while Ileana can be seen smiling at the lens. For the date night, the actress, who is enjoying the bliss of motherhood, picked a pristine white outfit. Michael, on the other hand, looked smart in his navy-blue printed shirt. Sharing the pictures, the Tera Kya Hoga Lovely star wrote, “Party animals”.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Ileana D'Cruz opened up about the struggles of being a new mother. She also offered a nuanced take on postpartum depression. In her note, she wrote: "Hi, It's been a while since I've really taken a photo of myself or posted something on here...Between being a full-time mama and keeping house, I don't seem to find time for myself. I'm mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin's little grabby hands so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn't really cross my mind haha. Truth is it's been incredibly tough some days. Being sleep-deprived doesn't help LOL."

"Definitely not trying to come across as complaining because this darling child has been the most beautiful thing to happen to me. But we just don't talk about postpartum depression enough. It's very real. And it's an incredibly alienating feeling. And I'm trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better. A 30-minute workout and 5-minute shower post works wonders really. But sometimes I can't manage that. So, what I'm trying to say is I'm working on coming back here and giving you a glimpse into my new life now,” Ileana D'Cruz added.

She ended the note by saying, "Which I love btw- there's so many amazing things that have happened to me and it's been an emotionally overwhelming journey. I just haven't been one of those moms who've "bounced back" immediately. I'm being kinder on myself and my body and getting to a stronger healthy me at my own pace. But I'm coming back. That's all. Thanks for sticking around and reading."

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her first child -- baby boy -- in August 2023.

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz is awaiting the release of Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film, which will hit the theatres on March 29, also features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Her latest film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely hit the theatres on March 8.