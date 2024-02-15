Ileana D'Cruz's Post For 'First Real Valentine' Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz shared a super cute picture of herself with her partner Michael Dolan on Thursday. The picture happens to be from the couple's Valentine's Day celebrations. In the grayscale photograph, Michael Dolan can be seen hugging Ileana as she smiles with all her heart. Ileana captioned the picture, "Happy Valentine's Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine." Ileana and Michael are parents to a baby boy named Koi Phoenix Dolan, who they welcomed in August last year.

Ileana D'Cruz, in an interview with ETimes earlier this year, spoke about her partner and she said, "All I can say is that he is absolutely lovely. He is a big support. He has been consistent since the first day I met him. I feel fortunate to have met him. Michael has been to India four times. He finds Mumbai very intriguing and says that it reminds him of New York. He has seen so much of my work that he knows all the songs. In fact, he knows the lyrics better than I do."

Last year, Ileana shared an extensive note for her partner. "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore," an excerpt from her post read.

In August last year, Ileana D'Cruz announced that she welcomed a baby boy and she captioned the post, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is titled Do Aur Do Pyaar.