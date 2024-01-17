Do Aur Do Pyaar First Look: Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi And Sendhil Ramamurthy In A Love Quadrangle

Vidya Balan shared this image. (courtesy: applausesocial)

Vidya Balan just shared details on her new project and it sure looks cool. The film is titled Do Aur Do Pyaar and the poster was unveiled on Wednesday. The film is slated to release in March this year. The poster features Vidya Balan hugging Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz hugging Pratik Gandhi. The caption on the post accompanying the poster read, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you. Do Aur Do Pyaar releasing in cinemas on 29th March, 2024."

Check out the post shared by Vidya Balan here:

On Tuesday, Vidya teased her Instafam by posting a couple of emojis and captioned the post, "Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge (Two and two will meet. The secrets of love will be revealed). Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it."

The makers Applause Entertainment, on the official X (earlier known as Twitter) handle, wrote, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you! Do Aur Do Pyaar releasing in cinemas on 29th March, 2024."

This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar releasing in cinemas on 29th March, 2024! pic.twitter.com/FEGI8HDMoH — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) January 17, 2024

Do Aur Do Pyaar has been directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and it is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Vidya Balan was last seen in the whodunit thriller Neeyat. Before that she starred in Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah. Her filmography needs no introduction. Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull.

Sendhil Ramamurthy is the star of Never Have I Ever, Shor In The City, Blind Dating, Reverie among others. Pratik Gandhi is the star of Scam 1992. Pratik, also a theatre artist, has starred in multiple Gujarati films.