Vidya Balan Reacts To Rumours Of Having A Daughter: 'That Is My Sister's Daughter Ira'

Vidya Balan with niece Ira at the airport.

Vidya Balan has finally squashed rumours of her having a "secret" daughter. It all started when a video of Vidya walking into the airport with a little girl surfaced on the Internet. A paparazzi account had posted the clip with a caption reading, “Vidya Balan with her cute daughter.” The clip, as expected, created a lot of buzz on social media. While a few fans were surprised to see Vidya and the little girl, others speculated that she is Vidya's “step-daughter”. Now, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress has cleared the air. Vidya revealed that she is her sister Priya Balan's daughter Ira. The actress said, "That is my sister's daughter Ira. She has twins: a boy Ruhaan and Ira." The actress calls her nephew and niece as her “twin lifelines.”

Now, check out the viral video we were talking about:

Vidya Balan has been married to Indian film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur since 2012. The couple have no children.

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Neeyat. She played a detective in the film. Neeyat also featured Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Amrita Puri among others. The movie marked Vidya's theatrical comeback after four years. Before Neeyat, her last theatre outing was in 2019 with the film Mission Mangal, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Up next, Vidya Balan has Lovers. She will co-star with Ileana D'Cruz and Prateik Gandhi.

Vidya Balan made her acting debut in 1995 with the famous sitcom Hum Paanch. Her Bollywood debut happened in 2005 with Parineeta. Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt were also a part of the project. Vidya is known for films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Jalsa, Begum Jaan, Shakuntala Devi, No One Killed Jessica, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Bombay Talkies among others.