Ileana D'Cruz Says Her Partner Is 'Absolutely Lovely' And A 'Big Support'

Barfi star Ileana D'Cruz who gave birth to her son Koa Phoenix Dolan in 2023, in a recent interview with The Times of India, spoke about motherhood, her partner Michael Dolan and among other things. When asked about her equation with her partner Michael, Ileana said, "All I can say is that he is absolutely lovely. He is a big support. He has been consistent since the first day I met him. I feel fortunate to have met him. Michael has been to India four times. He finds Mumbai very intriguing and says that it reminds him of New York. He has seen so much of my work that he knows all the songs. In fact, he knows the lyrics better than I do."

On being asked about her marriage plans, the actress said, “There's so much speculation. Let's just leave it at that. It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right? Well, honestly, I haven't decided how much I want to talk about this part of my life. It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship. I didn't like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family.”

Meanwhile, in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, one of the users asked "How you single parenting your child?" Responding to the question, Ileana shared a photo of herself with her partner and she simply wrote, "I'm not." When another Instagram user asked Ileana asked what was her first reaction when she learned about her pregnancy, she replied, "Found out pretty much exactly one year ago that I was pregnant and it was the most surreal unbelievably emotional moment. It still feels so surreal holding my little darling boy right now. It feels like a big cloudy happy dream."

Earlier this year, Ileana shared an extensive note for her partner. "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore," an excerpt from her post read.

Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.