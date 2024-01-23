Ileana D'Cruz Shares A No-Makeup Selfie That 'Tries Not To Show Her Raccoon-Eyes'

Ileana shared this image. (courtesy: IleanaD'Cruz)

Ileana D'Cruz, who loves to share posts from her maternity diaries, shared a no-filter selfie of herself. She mentioned in her post that she had got the "raccoon-eyes" from the sleepless nights spent with her son. Ileana wrote in the caption, "Behind every mama trying to take a flattering, no-makeup selfie that tries not to show her sleepless-nights, raccoon-eyes." Ileana also shared a reel featuring her son playing on the bed. She captioned the post, "...Is a jumpy little munchkin who's responsible for said raccoon eyes, but also for bringing more joy than she could ever imagine possible - and a bruised arm". She dropped a smiling emoji after the text.

Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan in August last year, announced the news with an Instagram post. She wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana didn't reveal about her partner when she announced her baby's birth last year. During an AMA session, when an Instagram user asked her how she manages as a single parent, Ileana shared a photo of herself with her partner and wrote, "I'm not."

Sharing a silhouette picture with her partner, Ileana earlier wrote in an Instagram post, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore." Take a look:

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She will next be seen in a film titled Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.