Viral Now: Working Indian Mom Living In US Gets Internet Talking For Prepping Meals In Advance

Meal prepping is not a new concept but is increasingly becoming a popular choice for people who wish to eat healthy, home-cooked meals but do not have time to prepare them daily. Many content creators also share their meal prep tips and ideas on social media. One such video was recently shared by Madhavi (@madhavis_little_nook), a content creator and working mom who lives in Boston, US. While Madhavi prepared tempting foods like chhole, lasagna and mixed veggies for the week, she received backlash from viewers for following the meal prep practice.

Eventually, Madhavi turned off the comments section, writing, "Sorry for turning off the comments because in the last few hours people are literally abusing and leaving such comments that I don't even want to read or respond."

According to previous reports, viewers in the comments section called her "lazy" for preparing a week's food in advance. Some trolls asked why she couldn't prepare fresh food for her family every day; others said she was eating "stale" food through this practice.

In her post, Madhavi explained that cooking everyday meals can be difficult for working moms juggling multiple responsibilities daily.

"Working mom life can be overwhelming, regardless of working at home or away from home. Between work, kids' activities, managing the household, and juggling everything else, cooking everyday meals can feel like a task," Madhavi wrote, adding, "What's more exhausting for me is thinking what to cook. That's why I rely on meal prep! I don't do it perfectly, but I do good enough to show myself some love and make my life a little easier. Trust me, we mom deserves the extra TLC! Give meal prep a try and thank your future self (and me) later!" Watch the video here.

The viral video has clocked a million views.

A Redditor also reshared the video in support of the working mom and called out those who wrote the negative comments. The user (@National_Holobird) said, "She's a US-based creator who makes videos of her meal prep. This recent video of hers got so much hate from privileged idiots who think fresh hot food is their birthright and have zero acknowledgement for the labour women (wife/mom/domestic help) that goes into it. How dare a woman make her life convenient by making food in advance so she can have time for herself? Thankfully, @masalalab/Krish Ashok (author and content creator) called it out and gave her a shoutout."

Several other Redditors shared their support in the comments section:

A Redditor wrote, "It is fresh hot food, right? What am I missing here? I mean it's healthy and home-made food, nothing wrong here." Another chimed in, "Exactly. I do meal prep too, make sabjis and meat for 4-5 days and cook hot rotis or rice as needed. It helps me eat healthy."

A third commented, "If she's okay with this and her family is okay with this, why is any other person objecting?"

A user noted, "Refrigerators are meant to store food and keep it fresh for future use." Another agreed, adding, "Especially as someone who lives abroad, I know what a privilege it is to have home-cooked food."