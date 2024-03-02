Ileana D'Cruz On Postpartum Depression: 'It's Very Real And Incredibly Alienating'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed a son last year in August, shared an extensive post on her maternity journey and postpartum depression. She began the note with these words, "Hi, It's been a while since I've really taken a photo of myself or posted something on here...Between being a full time mama and keeping house, I don't seem to find time for myself. I'm mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin's little grabby hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn't really cross my mind haha. Truth is it's been incredibly tough some days. Being sleep deprived doesn't help LOL."

Ileana D'Cruz added in her post, "Definitely not trying to come across as complaining because this darling child has been the most beautiful thing to happen to me. But we just don't talk about postpartum depression enough. It's very real. And it's an incredibly alienating feeling. And I'm trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better. A 30 min workout and 5 min shower post that works wonders really. But sometimes I can't manage that. So what I'm trying to say is I'm working on coming back here and giving you a glimpse into my new life now."

The actress signed off the post with these words, "Which I love btw- there's so many amazing things that have happened to me and it's been an emotional overwhelming journey. I just haven't been one of those moms who've "bounced back" immediately. I'm being kinder on myself and my body and getting to a stronger healthy me at my own pace. But I'm coming back. That's all. Thanks for sticking around and reading."

Check out the post here:

In August last year, Ileana D'Cruz announced that she welcomed a baby boy and she captioned the post, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is titled Do Aur Do Pyaar. She will also be seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.