Inside <i>IC814: The Kandahar Hijack</i> Watch Party Hosted For Vijay Varma. Bonus - Girlfriend Tamannaah

Vijay Varma's latest offering IC814: The Kandahar Hijack premiered on August 29 on Netflix. Recently, the actor's close friend and make-up artist Billy Manik hosted a watch party at her residence for the actor. Among the attendees were Vijay along with his actress-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia, directors Reema Sengupta, Pooja Shetty and others. Reema shared a series of pictures from the watch party and wrote, "Celebrating @itsvijayvarma for casually killing it nonstop! Happy Release Day for IC814! Go watch it and appreciate Vijay!!"

Vijay Varma also shared a series of pictures from the watch party on Instagram. He wrote, "#IC814 watch party. Thank you @billymanik81 for organising this."

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay revealed why he made his relationship with Tamannaah public in a short span of time. He said, "I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings."

The actor also shared that some aspects of their relationship are still "hidden." Citing an example, Vijay said that he has over 5,000 photos of them together, but they didn't share any on social media as they wanted to "hold them close to their heart."

ICYMI: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love on the set of Lust Stories 2. Earlier, the actor shared that he took the initiative to ask Tamannaah out at the show's wrap-up party which was attended by only four people.