Advertisement

Vijay Varma Talks About What's Still Unseen In His Relationship With Tamannaah: 'We Have 5000 Photos Of Us But..."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love on the set of Lust Stories 2

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Vijay Varma Talks About What's Still Unseen In His Relationship With Tamannaah: 'We Have 5000 Photos Of Us But..."
Image Instagrammed by Vijay Varma. (Courtesy:Vijay Varma)
New Delhi:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the new 'IT couple' of Bollywood. The actor recently spoke about not hiding his relationship from the public eye. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay revealed why he made his relationship with Tamannaah public in a short span of time. He said, "I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings."

When asked if he feels that his relationship with Tamannaah overshadows his work, he said, "Today, in our society, everybody is interested in other people's lives. Sabke andar ek bua baithi hai (there is a gossipy aunt in everyone) who only wants to discuss this (relationships). This has become a disease, and you can't do anything about it. I can't change that. As far as my work is concerned, I do receive appreciation for my work after they released. I cannot deny that."

The actor also shared that some aspects of their relationship are still "hidden." Citing an example, Vijay said that he has over 5,000 photos of them together, but they didn't share any on social media as they wanted to "hold them close to their heart."

ICYMI: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love on the set of Lust Stories 2. Earlier, the actor shared that he took the initiative to ask Tamannaah out at the show's wrap-up party which was attended by only four people.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Vijay Varma, Vijay Varma And Tamannaah, Tamannaah Bhatia
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Viral Again: When Madhavan Shared Screen Space With Amrish Puri For An Ad. Watch
Vijay Varma Talks About What's Still Unseen In His Relationship With Tamannaah: 'We Have 5000 Photos Of Us But..."
Nani's LOL Reply To Question About Working With Arshad Warsi: "Not In <i>Kalki 2</i> For Sure"
Next Article
Nani's LOL Reply To Question About Working With Arshad Warsi: "Not In Kalki 2 For Sure"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;