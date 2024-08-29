Vijay Varma Talks About What's Still Unseen In His Relationship With Tamannaah: 'We Have 5000 Photos Of Us But..."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the new 'IT couple' of Bollywood. The actor recently spoke about not hiding his relationship from the public eye. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay revealed why he made his relationship with Tamannaah public in a short span of time. He said, "I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings."

When asked if he feels that his relationship with Tamannaah overshadows his work, he said, "Today, in our society, everybody is interested in other people's lives. Sabke andar ek bua baithi hai (there is a gossipy aunt in everyone) who only wants to discuss this (relationships). This has become a disease, and you can't do anything about it. I can't change that. As far as my work is concerned, I do receive appreciation for my work after they released. I cannot deny that."

The actor also shared that some aspects of their relationship are still "hidden." Citing an example, Vijay said that he has over 5,000 photos of them together, but they didn't share any on social media as they wanted to "hold them close to their heart."

ICYMI: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love on the set of Lust Stories 2. Earlier, the actor shared that he took the initiative to ask Tamannaah out at the show's wrap-up party which was attended by only four people.