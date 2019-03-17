Inside Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl's Sunday Brunch Scenes

Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl treated us to this photo (courtesy GOLDIEBEHL)

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl just set major squad goals and also brunch goals this Sunday. Their happy faces are proof that the quartet of friends had a gala Sunday bunch. Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne took along their twins Hrehaan and Hridhaan to the brunch party while Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's son Ranveer accompanied his parents to the meet. Filmmaker Goldie Behl treated us to just a glimpse of the brunch party and captioned his post: "Sundays are for brunchin' with family!" In the photo Hrithik and Sussanne posed together with Sussanne flashing the victory sign. Sonali, who battled cancer, posed with Ranveer while Goldie Behl is all smiles for the happy photo.

So many happy faces will indeed make your day brighter!

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are part of Sonali Bendre's closest friend circle. Sussanne Khan was one of the first visitors to drop by Sonali's residence after she returned from New York, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer. In January, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl joined Hrithik Roshan at his birthday party at a Mumbai restaurant. Sussanne was also there. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014 after 17 years of togetherness and 14 years of marriage but have continued to maintain a cordial rapport.

From Hrithik Roshan's birthday party

When Sonali Bendre was in the US for treatment, Sussanne Khan also often flew to the Big Apple to be by her friend's side. "I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this," Sonali Bendre had written on her Friendship's Day post for Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi.

Goldie Behl's photo indeed summed up Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre's weekend vibes. Happy Sunday, everyone!

