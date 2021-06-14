Inside Disha Patani's Birthday Celebrations With Tiger And Krishna Shroff

Disha Patani with Tiger and Krishna. (courtesy dishapatani)

Disha Patani's 28th birthday celebrations were all things nice. The actress celebrated her special day with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. On her Instagram profile, Disha shared pictures from the low-key celebrations and seems like the trio had a lot of fun. For her special day, Disha picked a white lace top, which she paired with blue denims. In the comments section, Krishna Shroff, who happens to be a good friend of Disha, wrote: "Love you! 28's a good year." On Disha's birthday, Tiger posted a video with her, in which the two could be seen dancing. "Happy birthday villain," he wrote, referring to her upcoming project Ek Villain 2.

See the aforementioned posts here:

Meanwhile, here's how Tiger Shroff's family members wished Disha Patani. His sister Krishna posted a couple of pictures and she wrote: "Happy day to you, Disha Patani." The actress replied: "Thank you Kishu."

Tiger's mom and film producer Ayesha Shroff wrote: "Happy birthday Deeeeeshu! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most." Disha Patani loved Ayesha Shroff's greeting and she wrote in the comments: "Awwww! Love you so much aunty. You're the best."

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Tiger's father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film released on Eid this year. She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.