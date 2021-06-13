It Is Easy To See Why The Internet Loves Tiger Shroff's Birthday Wish For Disha Patani

Highlights
Happy Birthday, Disha Patani! The actress, who blows out 29 candles on her birthday cake today, got a whole lot of love in the form of birthday greetings on social media on Sunday. Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff shared a special post for the birthday girl on Instagram. The duo can be seen dancing together in the video. The video begins with the Baaghi 2 co-stars doing waving. They then do a few salsa moves. What's not to love? Tiger Shroff captioned the video: "Happy birthday villain," adding a spark and heart emoji. The actors' Instafam loved the post and filled up the comments section with heart reacts. Tiger's sister Krishna too dropped heart-eyed emojis.
"How cool, love you guys," read a comment. "Lovely," read another comment. So cute," added another fan. "Cuteeee," wrote Anand Ahuja. Without much ado, take a look at the video here:
Meanwhile, Tiger's mom and film producer Ayesha Shroff also wished the birthday girl on social media. She wrote: "Happpppppyyyy birthday Deeeeeshu! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most." Disha's reply read: "Awwww! Love you so much aunty. You're the best."
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, which released last year. Disha recently shared screen space with Tiger's father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan in the titular role and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist.