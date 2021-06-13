It Is Easy To See Why The Internet Loves Tiger Shroff's Birthday Wish For Disha Patani

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in a still from the video. (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Happy Birthday, Disha Patani! The actress, who blows out 29 candles on her birthday cake today, got a whole lot of love in the form of birthday greetings on social media on Sunday. Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff shared a special post for the birthday girl on Instagram. The duo can be seen dancing together in the video. The video begins with the Baaghi 2 co-stars doing waving. They then do a few salsa moves. What's not to love? Tiger Shroff captioned the video: "Happy birthday villain," adding a spark and heart emoji. The actors' Instafam loved the post and filled up the comments section with heart reacts. Tiger's sister Krishna too dropped heart-eyed emojis.

"How cool, love you guys," read a comment. "Lovely," read another comment. So cute," added another fan. "Cuteeee," wrote Anand Ahuja. Without much ado, take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Tiger's mom and film producer Ayesha Shroff also wished the birthday girl on social media. She wrote: "Happpppppyyyy birthday Deeeeeshu! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most." Disha's reply read: "Awwww! Love you so much aunty. You're the best."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, which released last year. Disha recently shared screen space with Tiger's father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan in the titular role and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist.