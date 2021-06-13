Birthday Girl Disha Patani Shares A Stunning Beach Pic

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy dishapatani)

Highlights Disha celebrates her 29th birthday today

She shared a picture on her birthday eve

Disha can be seen dressed in a pink bikini

Hello there, Disha Patani! The birthday girl is acing swimwear fashion as always in her latest Instagram entry and we can't get past how stunning she looks in the photograph. On Saturday evening, the actress shared picture-perfect shot from a beach destination on her Instagram profile and we are busy crushing on the photo, just like her Instafam. In the aforementioned shot, Disha can be seen dressed in a pink bikini. She simply added a flower emoji. No caption needed. Her post was filled up with comments like "beautiful" and "stunning." Not to mention the rain of heart and flame emojis in the comments section. The actress, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, posted the picture on her birthday eve.

See Disha Patani's post here:

She also posted these pictures on her birthday eve:

In terms of work, she was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film released on Eid this year. She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.