Inside Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Date With Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: giorgia.andriani22 )

Highlights Giorgia marked Arbaaz's birthday with an Instagram post

She shared a picture of herself and Arbaaz on Instagram

"Happy birthday, Arbaaz," Giorgia wrote on Instagram

First, happy birthday, Arbaaz Khan. The actor-producer turned 54 today and celebrated his special day with his girlfriend, Italian dancer-model Giorgia Andriani. How we know this? Courtesy Giorgia Andriani's latest entries on her Instagram story. The couple headed to Mumbai's Bastian restaurant for a lunch date today. Giorgia dropped two videos from her date with Arbaaz Khan on her Instagram story. The first video features Arbaaz Khan blushing as he looks at the camera and then blows out his birthday candle. He can be seen saying "thank you" to Giorgia. Another video on Giorgia Andriani's Instagram story features a special dessert - the trending pull me up cake. "Wow," Arbaaz Khan says as the chocolate sauce spreads all over the cake after the cellophane sheet is pulled up.

Here are some screenshots from Giorgia's Instagram story:

Giorgia Andriani also dedicated a special Instagram post to Arbaaz Khan's birthday. She dropped a picture of herself and Arbaaz on Instagram. The picture features the two posing as Giorgia leans on Arbaaz's shoulder. Keeping the caption simple, Giorgia wrote: "Happy birthday, Arbaaz." She added a red heart emoji to her caption. Arbaaz Khan responded to Giorgia's post and thanked her in Italian language. "Grazie (thank you)," Arbaaz commented on the post.

Check out Giorgia Andriani's birthday post for Arbaaz Khan here:

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora. The couple got divorced in 2017.

In terms of work, Arbaaz was last seen in the film Dabangg 3, co-starring his brother, actor Salman Khan. He recently returned to the second season of his talk show Pinch. Salman Khan featured on the recent episode of the show.