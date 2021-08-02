What's Special About This Pic Of Anil Kapoor, Maheep, Arbaaz Khan And Farah? The 'AK Pout'

Anil Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor )

Celebrities Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and Farah Khan, on Monday, met each other for the shoot of an episode of the TV reality show Star Vs Food. How we know this? Courtesy Farah Khan's latest Instagram entry. The 56-year-old filmmaker shared a picture featuring herself, Maheep Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan. The picture features all four celebrities pouting as they pose for a selfie. Why? Because as per Farah Khan, "when with Anil Kapoor (AK), all HAV to do the AK pout." Sharing the picture on Instagram, Farah Khan wrote: "When with Anil Kapoor, all HAV to do the AK pout. Lov u papaji... had a blast at ur episode of #starvsfood with Arbaaz Khan n Maheep Kapoor."

Farah Khan's post received scores of comments. Among others, Arbaaz Khan commented on the post and revealed that Anil Kapoor "cooked some amazing dishes" for him, Maheep and Farah during the show. "What a fun time with Anil Kapoor, who cooked up some amazing dishes for Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor and me," Arbaaz Khan wrote in his comment. Maheep Kapoor, on the other hand, dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

In addition to the above-mentioned picture, Anil Kapoor also shared another picture from the sets of Star Vs Food On Instagram. "Lunching with these stars with a galaxy-sized spread," Anil wrote in the caption.

Farah Khan has been busy with several shoots these days. Last week, she directed an advertisement shoot featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni. Before that, she collaborated with actor Sonu Sood for a music video.