Anil Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Son-In-Law Anand Ahuja Is Adorable. So Is His Reply

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (courtesy kapoor.sunita )

Highlights Anand Ahuja celebrates his 38th birthday today

Sonam married Anand in 2018

"Happy, happy birthday to an amazing son," wrote Sunita Kapoor

As Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja celebrates his 38th birthday on Friday, his family and friends wished him on social media. Sonam's father and Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, wrote in his note: "We taught our daughter to seek only true love, to find only the purest of hearts... It was a tough task then she found you...Happy Birthday, Anand." In the comments section, Anand left an equally adorable comment that read, "We only know what "pure" means and looks like because of the example our parents have set for us - and have taught us by being the way you all are. Marcus Aurelius said "Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one." ... Thank you for guiding us and teaching us."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor wished the birthday boy with these words: "Happy, happy birthday to an amazing son. May everything that makes you happy be yours today , tomorrow and always. We love you so much."

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May 2018. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple were staying in London for over a year. Sonam returned to Mumbai earlier this month. Sonam too runs an apparel brand Rheson with sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor, star of films like Neerja, Aisha, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding, The Zoya Factor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Raanjhanaa, will next be seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind. She also had a cameo in AK vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.