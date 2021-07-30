Anand Ahuja's 'Phenomenal' Birthday Celebrations Began With Sonam Kapoor's Loved Up Post

Sonam and Anand in a loved-up photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Happy birthday, Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor wished her husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday with the sweetest post ever. On Instagram, she shared a loved up photo of themselves along with a heart-warming message that must have made Anand Ahuja's day. "Happy happy birthday to the light of my life... you're the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life," wrote the Neerja actress. Adding their signature hashtag, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "You make every day phenomenal." Anand Ahuja poured his heart out in his reply: "My beautiful, love you."

Anand Ahuja's birthday celebrations also included a post dedicated to his mother Priya Ahuja. "Our birthdays are your celebration," Anand wrote for his mother and filled up an album with throwback photos. On Anand Ahuja's post, Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor commented: "Happiest birthday... god bless you beta. Love you lots" and described Anand as "the most amazing son-in-law."

Just a day ahead of Anand Ahuja's birthday, the couple shared these adorable photos from a Bhaane store. Anand and Sonam currently appear to be in Delhi, where Anand's family is based out of.

Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London with husband Anand Ahuja, recently flew back to Mumbai from to be with her family, sparking rumours about a speculated pregnancy. Without addressing the rumours directly, Sonam appeared to dismiss such speculation with details of her period: "Ginger tea for the first day of my period," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May this year.