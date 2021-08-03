How To Ace A Perfect Hair Flip In The Pool? Be Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: giorgia.andriani22)

Italian model and dancer Giorgia Andriani just made our day with a brand new video of herself. The stunning video that Giorgia dropped on Instagram features her enjoying herself in a swimming pool. Giorgia Andriani can be seen dressed in a fabulous red bikini in the video. Wait, there's more. The 30-year-old model-dancer looks gorgeous as she flips her hair in the swimming pool. Sharing the video on Instagram, Giorgia wrote about "mermaids" in the caption of her post. "Always be yourself. Unless you can be a mermaid, then be a mermaid," she wrote in the caption.

Giorgia's post received many comments from her Instafam. "Mermaid," an Instagram user commented on Giorgia's video, while most others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Giorgia Andriani enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. Her follower count on Instagram recently hit 500,000 and she marked the milestone with a small celebration of sorts. Giorgia gave us a glimpse of the celebration as she dropped two pictures of herself. In the pictures, Giorgia can be seen posing amid all the decorations and the cake. "500K big a fam. Thank y'all," she wrote in the caption.

Giorgia often treats her Instafam to new and old pictures of herself.

For those who don't know, Giorgia is currently dating actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The couple are often spotted hanging out together. Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actress Malaika Arora.