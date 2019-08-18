Giorgia Andriani 'Loves The Brand' But Isn't Part Of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Giorgia Andriani is dating Arbaaz Khan (courtesy giorgia.andriani22)

Italian model and dancer Giorgia Andriani, who is dating Arbaaz Khan, featured in reports speculating she will play the second female lead in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. Now, in an interview with news agency IANS, Giorgia refuted such reports and clarified that she may be a huge fan of the Dabangg series of films but: "It's all speculation, as much as I love the brand and admire the creativity of Arbaaz and Salman (Khan), I'm not acting nor performing in Dabangg 3... who knows in the future." Sonakshi Sinha returns to play Rajjo in the third instalment of the Dabangg series. Meanwhile, Giorgia Andriani has opted for Arbaaz Khan's Sridevi Bungalow for her acting debut.

Giorgia Andriani added that she's eagerly looking forward to the movie: "In the meantime, I'm loving every bit of its making and looking forward to the release of Dabangg 3 in December." Arbaaz Khan, who continues to produce the Dabangg films, will also reprise his role as Makkhi in the third part.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency PTI, Giorgia said: "I am very excited to be part of. and I am really looking forward to starting the shoot." Giorgia will also be seen in Tamil web-series

Only last month, Malaika Arora was asked if she's been roped in for a special song in Dabangg 3, when she told Times Of India in an interview: "No my dear, I am not involved with the film. Everyone involved with the project has moved on and I only wish each and every one all the best for the venture." Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017.

Meanwhile, the makers have reportedly replaced Malaika Arora's Munni Badnam Huiwith a Salman Khan and director Prabhu Deva dance-off in the movie, which is tentatively titled Munna Badnam Hua.

Pramod Khanna will fill in for his late brother Vinod Khanna while Saiee Manjrekar (daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar) joins the cast for her acting debut.

Dabangg 3 hits screens on December 20, 2019.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

