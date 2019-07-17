Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Progress Report: Arbaaz Says 'People Have Lot Of Expectations'

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan says his next production Dabangg 3 is shaping up well and the shooting of the film will be complete by September end. Arbaaz had turned producer with 2010 blockbuster film Dabangg, featuring his superstar brother Salman Khan as a small town cop, Chubul Pandey. He later made his directorial debut with Dabangg 2 in (2012). The filming of the third installment, touted as a prequel, is currently underway. Talking about the status of the film, Arbaaz said, "The shoot of Dabangg 3 is going well. We are in for a very long schedule. We have completed almost 60 per cent of the film. Hopefully we will wrap up the entire shoot by September and are looking forward to the release in December end."

The producer was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the on-location shoot of his upcoming film Sridevi Bungalow on Monday evening.

Arbaaz said the team is leaving no stone unturned to live up to the expectations of the audience from the franchise. "People have lot of expectations from the film and that only means they love the franchise and the character. If there were no expectations, it was a matter of concern for us. We are giving our best and doing everything that the film requires. We are trying to make a good entertainer. We are happy and confident with the film. We hope people like it," he said.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will see Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Rajjo, along with Kannada star Sudeep as a new addition to the series.

Co-produced by Salman and actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit cinema houses on December 20.

