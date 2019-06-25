Salman Khan's Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha Shares An Update - 'No Love Triangle'

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image on social media. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is reprising her role as Rajjo in Dabangg 3, says there will be no love triangle in the upcoming instalment of the movie. Sonakshi spoke about it at the launch of salon brand Streax Professional's retro remix collection here on Monday. There has been buzz that Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva, will see a love triangle with the introduction of another actress besides Sonakshi. Dismissing it, Sonakshi said: "No... speculations will be there, but of course, there will be a different story and this film will have new characters as we don't want to offer same stuff to our audience. I feel it is going to be an amazing film," reported news agency IANS.

In first two instalments of the Dabangg series, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in special songs which became chartbusters ahead of the movies' release.

Asked what the audience can expect from Dabangg 3, Sonakshi said: "I think it will be very fun because there is an element in Dabangg series where artistes come and they do a song for the film. This time there will not be Munni in the song and there will be Munna in the song, so it will be a lot more fun."

Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

