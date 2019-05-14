Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Co-Star Sudeep Shares An Update About The Film's Climax Scene

Salman Khan photographed with Sudeep. (Image courtesy: kichchasudeepa)

We have a treat for all the Salman Khan fans out there. Salman's Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep shared an update about the film's climax scene on his Twitter profile on Tuesday. Sharing his experience of working with the film's lead actor Salman Khan, an excited Sudeep tweeted: "Climax shoot for Dabangg 3 has been very hectic yet a great experience. Huge set and a humongous team. Bare body fight against Salman Khan is the least I had ever thought of doing... Ever! Yeah, I do carry a little confidence today and I'm enjoying it."

Take a look at Sudeep's tweet here:

Climax shoot for #Dabangg3 has been very hectic yet a great experience. Huge set n a Humongous Team.

Bare body Fight against @BeingSalmanKhan is the least I had ever thought of doin,, everrrr.

Yeah I do carry a Lil confidence today,, n I'm njoying it — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 14, 2019

Earlier this year, Sudeep shared a picture of himself along with Salman from the sets of Dabangg 3. In his post, the actor wrote about his experience of working with Salman Khan. "Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set. It was a thrilling day, fabulous unit, fantabulous people. A humongous gym set up on location is an added bonus. First day of Dabangg 3 wraps with smiles. Thanks Salman Khan sir for making me feel at home," read the caption on Sudeep's post. The picture went insanely viral.

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set,,,, it was a thrilling day,, fabulous unit,, fantabulous people,,,,, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes wth smiles. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home. pic.twitter.com/MAdKTsVAlH — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 4, 2019

In Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan have reprised their roles as Rajjo and Makkhi, respectively. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Dabangg 3 went on floors earlier this year and it is set to hit screens on December 20 this year.

