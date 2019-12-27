Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Film Is Rs 126 Crore Strong

Dabangg 3 box office collection: A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Dabangg 3, the recently released film of Salman Khan, who turned 54 on Friday, is ruling the box office and how. The movie collected Rs 10.7 crore on Monday, Rs 12 crore on Tuesday, Rs 15.7 crore on Wednesday and Rs 7 crore on Thursday, thus bringing the total score of Dabangg 3 to Rs 126.55 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his report, Mr Adarsh also stated that Dabangg 3 will now face a tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz, which opened on theatres on Friday. Sharing the box office performance of Dabangg 3 on social media, Taran Adarsh also tweeted this: "#Dabangg3 is fairly good in Week 1... Business was severely affected by protests... However, word of mouth is extremely mixed, which reflected in its business... Faces a tough opponent [#GoodNewwz] this week... Shows at multiplexes have been reduced in Week 2."

#Dabangg3 is fairly good in Week 1... Biz was severely affected by protests... However, word of mouth is extremely mixed, which reflected in its biz... Faces a tough opponent [#GoodNewwz] this week... Shows at multiplexes have been reduced in Week 2. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2019

#Dabangg3 Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr, Thu 7 cr. Total: Rs 126.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2019

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the Dabangg series. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and many others have reprised their roles in this film. However, Dabangg 3 marks the debut of Saiee Manjrekar in Bollywood.

Dabangg 3 opened to decent reviews on December 20. Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Dabangg 3 provides fans of the franchise exactly what they are looking for - the lovable crime-buster who does not shy away from bending the rules when faced with situations and people that are tricky and spell trouble."

Dabangg 3 has been directed by Prabhu Deva.