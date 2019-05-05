South Actor Sudeep Joins Salman Khan On Dabangg 3 Sets, Pic Goes Crazy Viral

South actor Sudeep shared this photo on social media (courtesy KicchaSudeep)

Highlights Sudeep plays the antagonist in 'Dabangg 3' He recently began shooting for the film Sudeep shared a photo with Salman from 'Dabangg 3' sets

Here's another update from the sets of Dabangg 3. Who's excited? The sets of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 swelled by one as South superstar Kichcha Sudeep began shooting for the film. Sudeep shared a photo from the on-set gym, also featuring none other than main man Salman Khan, on his social media handles to announce the update. Sharing his experience of working with the 53-year-old superstar, Sudeep wrote: "Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set. It was a thrilling day, fabulous unit, fantabulous people. A humongous gym set up on location is an added bonus."

In his post, Sudeep also added a thank you note for Salman Khan as he wrote: "1st day of Dabangg 3 wraps with smiles. Thanks, Salman Khan, sir for making me feel at home." Sudeep's photo with Salman Khan has sent the Internet into a tizzy with fans of both the south superstar and Salman going gaga over the blockbuster cast. Sudeep has been cast as the protagonist in the third instalment of the Dabangg 3 series.

Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set,,,, it was a thrilling day,, fabulous unit,, fantabulous people,,,,, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes wth smiles. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home. pic.twitter.com/MAdKTsVAlH — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Salman Khan may be busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bharat, he takes out time to update his fans about the status report of Dabangg 3 every now and then. The film's team recently completed a schedule in Madhya Pradesh, when Salman also told us that the title song of the movie has been filmed already. He reprises his role as Chulbul Panday in the film.

Dabangg 3 will also mark the returns of Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Dabangg 3 is all set to hit screens on December 20 this year.

