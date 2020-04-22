'Barber Or Barbaric?': What Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Did When Arbaaz Khan Was Sleeping

Highlights
- Giorgia Andriani shared an ROFL video
- She described Arbaaz's mood as: "Dinbhar sona, complete coma."
- She can be seen shaving Arbaaz's stubble
Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was in a creative mood recently (her words) and decided to have some fun with sleepy head Arbaaz Khan. She shared an ROFL video on Instagram, in which she can be seen shaving Arbaaz Khan's stubble. The Italian model added loads of thought bubbles in the video with some of her ROFL commentary. Giorgia gave us two options to chose from while judging the video as she captioned it this way: "Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say?" The video began with a glimpse of Arbaaz resting on a couch in the balcony, which was accompanied with this description: "Dinbhar sona, complete coma."
Soon after Giorgia made a quick trip to the washroom to fetch the shaving kit. While she adorably smeared Arbaaz's face (who was apparently sleeping), with shaving foam, Giorgia said: "I'm just frosting... I feel like an artist." LOL. The last step in the video was when Giorgia decided to shape the shaving foam like a toothbrush moustache. "Charlie Chaplin or Hitler?" she wrote before giving Arbaaz a clean shave. The video ends with Arbaaz's reaction to Giorgia's salon skills and he rated it with a thumbs-up!
Couple goals, eh?
Meanwhile, Giorgia is also cooking up a storm in her kitchen, preparing delicacies such as Goan Fish Curry and Banana Bread. Her mantra is simple: "Can't be in Goa, but can definitely get a taste of it at home! Sharing another one of my lockdown cooking recipes with you."
Can't be in Goa, but can definitely get a taste of it at home! Sharing another one of my lockdown cooking recipes with you. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did! Ingredients For spice mix 1 cup grated coconut or dessicated coconut 10/11 deseeded red Kashmiri chillies 5 cloves garlic 1/2 inch ginger 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric 1 teaspoon of cumin (jeera) 1-2 peppercorns 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds - For Tempering and Curry 6-7 Curry leaves 1 onion finely chopped 2-3 slit green chillies (deseeded) 1 teaspoon Tamarind paste or Dry Mango Powder 2 cups of water Salt to taste - Cooking tips 1. Rub your fish with salt, turmeric and lemon juice, and marinate for 15-20 mins before adding them to the curry. 2. If you do not have tamarind paste, you can make your own at home with 1 pod of Tamarind soaked in 2 tablespoons of water. 3. While cooking the fish, remember to flip each piece softly, and take care that you do not break them. #Quarantine #QuarantineCooking #Mood #LoveForCooking
Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora and two are parents to a teenaged son Arhaan. Arbaaz was last seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.