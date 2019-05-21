Giorgia Andriani Celebrates Birthday With Arbaaz, His Son Arhaan And Khandaan. See Pics

Giorgia Andriani celebrated birthday with Khans in Mumbai.

Highlights Giorgia Andriani celebrated her birthday on Monday She was spotted with her boyfriend Arbaaz Khan Arbaaz's family also attended the birthday party

Giorgia Andriani celebrated her birthday with Arbaaz Khan at a posh Mumbai eatery on Monday evening and the pictures are going viral on the Internet. The two were spotted looking all loved up outside Hakkasan restaurant in the city. Giorgia Andriani was dressed in gorgeous party attire while Arbaaz was casually dressed in a denim shirt and black trousers. Giorgia's birthday bash was also attended by Arbaaz Khan's family including Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen. Arbaaz's brother Sohail Khan checked into the party along with his wife Seema Sachdev Khan. Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, husband Aayush and son Ahil were also among the guests.

Here are pictures of Arbaaz and Giorgia from the birthday party:

Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan posed for shutterbugs

Inside Giorgia Andriani's birthday party: Salma Khan attended the celebrations

Salim Khan also attended the birthday party

Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan was also seen at the birthday party. He was spotted dressed in a black tshirt and ripped black jeans. Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan and wife Seema Sachdev Khan accompanied Arhaan at the party.

Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan was all smiles as she posed happily with Aayush and Ahil. Actress Waluscha De'Sousa also attended the birthday party.

Sohail Khan entered the party with Helen.

In October 2018, Arbaaz Khan confirmed that he is dating Giorgia Andriani. In an interview with ZoomTV, the actor said: "Yes, I am dating and I don't know where it's going to go, but people think they know." Arbaaz Khan also said that he's dated a few women after his divorce: "Post my divorce, I've had a few scenarios and equations with people, I've dated women and some look like they would go maybe a little longer than they did but they didn't happen and I don't want to rush about anything," he said in that interview.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora announced their separation in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017.

