Inside Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly's Birthday Celebrations

Rupali Ganguly's birthday post (Courtesy: rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 45th birthday on April 7. She celebrated her birthday with her family and on the sets of Anupamaa. On Friday, Rupali Ganguly shared photos from her birthday celebrations and has captioned them as "The day when I turned a year older.....no I mean younger Birthday 2022!!" In some of the photos, Rupali Ganguly is posing with her family and there is also a video from the cake cutting ceremony. Rupali was also seen cutting a birthday cake with the star cast of Anupamaa. She also showed photos of the gifts that she received.

Check out the post here:

Rupali Ganguly'sAnupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna had wished her on her birthday. Sharing a photo from the show, Gaurav had written, "Happy birthday @rupaliganguly. One of the best humans I have worked with and a phenomenal co-actor.. may all ur wishes come true and u be blessed always .. happy birthday Rupali ji.." Rupali had replied to him by writing, "Thank u so much for the wishes and such kind words Mr. National Crush. I have found a wonderful co-actor who is also such a precious friend. Thank u once again Gaurav ji."

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly had talked about her family struggles. Rupali had shared that her father, who was a filmmaker, had to sell their home after a film with Dharmendra was delayed. "People used to sell their houses to make movies. When a movie flops, you sell the house, like how it happened with us. Dad had made a film with Dharmendra. When it took three to four years to complete because papa's USP was making the films fast. But this Dharmendra film that got delayed for four years, resulted in a massive loss for the family. But it's okay, whatever goes up has to come down too," said Rupali.

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in Anupamaa, co-starring Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey.