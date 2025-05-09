Rupali Ganguly Slams Fawad Khan For Calling Operation Sindoor "Shameful": "You Working In India Was Shameful"

Actor Rupali Ganguly has criticised Pakistani actor Fawad Khan over his comments on India's successful Operation Sindoor. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rupali expressed her displeasure, calling his work in Indian films "shameful" in light of his recent stance.

Reposting Fawad's remarks on Operation Sindoor, Rupali wrote, "You working in Indian films was also 'shameful' for us." She also added hashtags including #OperationSindoor, #IndianArmy, and #IndianAirForce to her post.

Rupali's statement appeared to reference Fawad Khan's past work in Indian cinema, which includes films such as Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

A day ago, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a strong statement criticising Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for making "anti-India" comments.

The association has also reiterated its long-standing demand for a complete ban on Pakistani artists in India.

In its press release, AICWA accused Fawad Khan of "supporting divisive narratives" instead of condemning terrorism.

The association said their remarks were "disrespectful to the nation" and "an insult to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country."

AICWA stated that it maintains a "strict and complete ban" on Pakistani artists, filmmakers and financiers from working in India. "No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them," the statement read.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. In response, India launched retaliatory strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan on May 7, in an operation named Sindoor.

Fawad Khan was set to return to Bollywood with the film Abir Gulaal. However, the movie's release was put on hold following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres on May 9.

