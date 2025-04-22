Gaurav Khanna On His Tiff With <i>Anupamaa</i> Co-Star Rupali Ganguly: "Won't Call Her A Friend"

One of the most popular shows on the Indian television Anupamaa has underwent many changes in its cast recently. Rumours were in circulation that the lead actor Rupali Ganguly had fallouts with her co-stars. Gaurav Khanna, known for playing Anuj Kapadia in the show, opened up about his working equation with Rupali Ganguly amid rumours of a fallout following his exit from the show.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Gaurav praised Rupali Ganguly as a performer. He also clarified he doesn't consider her as his "friend." "Main Rupali ko friend nahi bolunga (I won't call her a friend). Rupali is a wonderful human being from whom I've learnt a lot.

"A friend is someone you can call anytime and share things with-I'm not on those terms with anyone, not even Sudhanshu," said Gaurav.

Gaurav admitted that he had creative differences with Rupali and they had altercations on the set. "Altercations hote the scenes ko leke (there used to be altercations about scenes), because everyone has their own interpretation," he shared. "She's the lead, the face of the show. If I insisted on doing scenes my way, that would be wrong-and I never did that."

Gaurav said Rupali carried a lot of weight as the face of the show. He also admired her as a senior.

Sudhanshu Pandey, another prominent actor on the show, had also left the show. Sharing his equation with him, Gaurav Khanna said, "He's very talented. I used to tell him, 'Don't ever quit singing.' I'm glad he's coming out with more music now."

Anupamaa is the remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Sreemoyee. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the show stars Ganguly with Adrija Roy (replaced Alisha Parveen Khan) and Shivam Khajuria as second generation leads.