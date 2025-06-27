Chetan Bhagat On <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row: "I Love Diljit Dosanjh, Saying He Should Get No Work In India Is Very Unfair"

Author Chetan Bhagat has come out in support of Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, who is in the middle of a raging controversy about the casting of Pakistani star Hania Aamir in his latest film Sardaar Ji 3.

The film released in international territories today, skipping an India debut amid India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, a series of retaliatory air strikes by India on Pakistan terror camps.

Calls for banning Sardaar Ji 3 and Diljit Dosanjh have strengthened since the trailer, also featuring Hania Aamir, dropped on social media on Sunday.

At the NDTV Creators' Manch on Friday, Chetan Bhagat said, "I love Diljit. he is one of the truly exceptionally talented individuals. I admire him. He sticks to his principles. He wanted to be in Bollywood, but he didn't cut his hair... He still became a star. It's not a joke, anyone can get tempted. His music, his concerts, his reels are hilarious."

At the event, the author and speaker said banning a film which also belongs to the production crew doesn't make sense.

"That film is not Diljit's alone. No film just belongs to the actor. At least 300 people must have worked on the film. Even if you have an issue with Diljit, penalising those people is not fair, so much money has gone into it. Banning a film is too much. You don't like the film, don't watch it. The calls for his boycott are highly unfair."

Chetan Bhagat also said, "We don't need to hate anyone to keep our country safe."

"Humein Pakistan ke mooh nahin lagna, humein apni country ko safe and secure karna hai (We don't have to engage with Pakistan, we just have to keep our country safe and secure). Look at our level, then look at theirs. We don't need to hate anyone to keep our country safe. If they trouble us, we'll teach them a lesson. Our hate will make them win," he added.