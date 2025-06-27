Poet Kumar Vishwas On Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i>: "<i>Yeh Jo Ahankar Ho Gaya Hain Na</i> Stars <i>Ko Ki</i>..."

Hindi Poet, lecturer, and former politician Kumar Vishwas was recently a guest on NDTV Creators Manch. He shared his thoughts on the Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 row. Amid the ongoing backlash that Diljit Dosanjh has received for starring alongside a Pakistani actress in light of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, Kumar Vishwas reacts to whether boycotting the film is justified.

He says, "Mera kehna yeh hai, mein toh mohabbat ki baat karu, aur aap waha kalakaar hoke nafrat ki baat kare mere mulk, fauji, aur sarkaar ke liye kare. Toh phir aisi aman ki asha ka kabutar aap mere darwaaze pe na bheje."

He adds, "Aur yeh jo ahankar ho gaya hain na stars ko, ki mera kya hai? Mein toh gaa dunga. Yeh bohut galat baat hai, kiske banaye gaye ho tum? Meri responsibility yeh jo log ticket deke Kumar Vishwas ko dekhne aaye hai, unke prati hain. Inke ghar o mein toh gola aake padh raha hain, inka sipahi toh tirange mein lapet ke aa rahe hain. Aur uski mazaak bana ne waale ladki ke saath aap bol rahe hai mein uske saath film bana lunga, gaana bana lunga? Zaroor gaunga huzoor, gaana likhunga bhi aapke liye. Par aap bhi boliye yeh jung bekar hain kyunki aap ko bhi pata hain shuru kaun karta hai aur khatam kaun karta hain."

What We Know So Far

Diljit Dosanjh has been in the eye of storm eversince the trailer drop of Sardaar Ji 3 where the audience saw a glimpse of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

The Internet has reacted strongly to Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with Pakistani star Hania Aamir, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to the film as the movie's cast members also included Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar and Saleem Albela.

As a result, the makers decided to skip the film's theatrical release in India. Sardaar Ji 3 has released overseas today.