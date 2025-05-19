Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Jyoti Malhotra's Arrest Over 'Spying' For Pakistan: "Not A Single One Should Be Spared"

Haryana-based travel YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on May 17 for allegedly spying for Pakistan and leaking sensitive Indian military information. Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has reacted to the YouTuber's arrest strongly.

Sharing a screenshot of the news on X, Rupali wrote, "Such people do not even realize when their love for Pakistan turns into hatred for India. Initially they talk about 'Aman Ki Aasha' and ends up hating India.

Don't know how many such people are secretly working against the country, not a single one should be spared. #JyotiMalhotra"

Don't know how many such people are secretly working against the country, not a single one should be spared.… pic.twitter.com/exL0qZLdZc — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 17, 2025

Jyoti Malhotra is a travel vlogger from Haryana who runs a YouTube channel called 'Travel With Jo'. Her Instagram handle, 'travelwithjo1', has 1.37 lakh followers.

Around two months ago, she posted multiple videos and reels from Pakistan, showing her visit to Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar, Katas Raj Temple, and a bus journey across the country.

One of her Instagram captions read "Ishq (love) Lahore", and her content included comparisons between Indian and Pakistani culture and coverage of Pakistani cuisine.

In 2023, Jyoti Malhotra visited Pakistan for the first time using a visa arranged through commission agents, during which she came in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an official at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. She later developed close ties with Rahim, who introduced her to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Ms Malhotra allegedly remained in touch with these handlers after returning to India and is accused of sharing sensitive Indian Army movement and location details as part of an espionage network spanning Haryana and Punjab.