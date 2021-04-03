'Gonna Close My Eyes And Walk Through This,' Writes COVID-Positive Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rupaliganguly )

Highlights Rupali Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday

She is currently in quarantine

The actress currently features in the TV series Anupamaa

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is currently in quarantine, shared a health update on Saturday. The actress was shooting for the TV series Anupamaa when she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Rupali Ganguly, in her latest Instagram post, wrote that she is now waiting for the test results of her family members and the crews of Anupamaa. "I'm gonna close my eyes and walk through this .... just by holding God's hand. Covid positive and quarantined Day 2. For all the love, blessings and wishes coming my way rough your messages - Thank you. Awaiting reports of the family and the unit. Please keep them in your prayers," the actress wrote in her post and added: "Looking forward to your continual love and support for Anupamaa even in the episodes that Anupamaa does not feature."

Read Rupali Ganguly's post here:

Rupali Ganguly shared her coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post that read: "Mild to asymptomatic...This is the kind of positive I didn't want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering your love on my family and Anupamaa family. Sorry for letting you and Rudransh down and the entire unit down...despite you taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya ...Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in your prayers. Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love, healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family...Quarantine day 1."

Rupali is best-known for playing the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the popular TV show Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. She is also known for playing the role of Dr Simran Chopra in the STAR Plus series Sanjivani. The actress also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss as a contestant.