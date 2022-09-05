Inside Ananya Panday's London Vacation As She Enjoys The 'Cute Little' Dessert

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who was busy shooting Mathura, jetted off to London over the weekend. From walking on the streets to relishing "cute little" dessert, the actress offered a glimpse of her day in London on her Instagram stories on Sunday. She also shared a stunning selfie on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen wearing a brown bodycon dress. The actress accessorized her look with gold earrings and sported nude shade makeup. She completed her look with sunglasses and a sling bag. Check out the pictures below:

A few days ago, Ananya Panday was in Mathura shooting for her next movie Dream Girl 2, with Ayushmann Khurrana. On Thursday, she shared several pictures of herself exploring the city and captioned it as "Radhe Radhe".

Here have a look:

On Wednesday, she shared a beautiful picture of herself reading a book amid the breathtaking view. In the captions, she wrote, "All I need (and a cup of masala chai wouldn't hurt)".

Earlier, she also shared a video featuring Ayushmann Khuranna and others dancing to the song Kala Chashma, celebrating India's win in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, co-starring Vija Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film didn't leave a mark at the box office.

Next, Ananya Panday will be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie also stars Kalki Koechlin.