Inside Ananya Panday's Birthday Bash With Ahaan Panday, BFFs Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor

Actor Ananya Panday shared glimpses from her birthday celebrations, featuring adorable moments with her family and friends.

What's Happening

Ananya, who turned a year older on Thursday, took to Instagram to post pictures from her birthday celebrations.

The post began with a cute picture of Ananya holding a beautifully designed cake with a bow on top as she posed for the camera.

It was followed by photos from her birthday party, which appeared to have a black-and-white theme.

Among those present were her close friends Suhana Khan, Orry, and Shanaya Kapoor.

Her cousin brother Ahaan Panday also joined the celebration, and Ananya was seen posing with her mother, Bhavana Pandey.

In other pictures, the actor was captured cutting her birthday cake, looking cheerful and elated as she celebrated with friends.

"Birthday behaviour. blessed with the best. Thank you for all the love and wishes," she wrote.

Background

Several celebrities took to the comments section to wish Ananya Panday on the occasion, including Zoya Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rhea Chakraborty, and Karan Johar.

Earlier in the day, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, shared a heartfelt post for her "baby girl," along with a series of adorable throwback photos. The pictures offered fans a glimpse into Ananya's childhood - from fun family moments with her father, Chunky Panday, to sweet snapshots with her younger sister, Rysa.

Alongside the images, Bhavana wrote, "Happy Birthday my Baby Girl !!!! Love you the mostest!!!!! You make us so proud every single day!!!! Shine on !!!! Stay Healthy! Stay Happy !!!!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the actor on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday, you shining star Big hug @ananyapanday," followed by a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, followed by Chand Mera Dil, in which she will star alongside Kill fame Lakshya.

Also Read: To "Precious" Ananya Panday, Birthday Wishes From Bhavana Pandey, Orry And Karan Johar