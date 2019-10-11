Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Celebrations With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek, Aishwarya And Aaradhya

Jaya Bachchan with Big B and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan decided to celebrate his 77th birthday along with family members, pictures from which have been doing the rounds on social media. Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda gave us a sneak peek of the megastar's birthday celebrations. In the picture shared by Shweta on her Instagram story, Mr Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated white outfits. We also got a glimpse of the other members of the family - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya outside the Bachchans' house in Mumbai on Friday.

This is the picture shared by Shweta Bachchan Nanda on her Instagram story:

Jaya Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

For the special day, Big B's daughter-in-law and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a yellow salwar kurta and she paired it with a matching dupatta. Aaradhya and Aishwarya were seen twinning in yellow outfits and we simply loved it. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, picked a pink kurta for the special day.

Here are the pictures:

Big B photographed outside his house.

Jaya Bachchan photographed outside her house.

We also got a slimpse of Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya photographed together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were seen twinning in yellow.

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebrations are incomplete without his special meet-and-greet session with his fans. Every year Big B waves at his fans who gather to wish him outside his house Jalsa in Mumbai.

Big B was photographed waving at his fans.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor has a busy year ahead. His impressive line-up of films include Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He also has Jhund in the pipeline.

