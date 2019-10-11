For Amitabh Bachchan, An Adorable Birthday Post From Daughter Shweta: 'I Love You Endlessly'

Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta. (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

It's Amitabh Bachchan's birthday today and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is among the first to post a birthday message for her father on Instagram. She shared a picture from one of their recent wedding attendances and wrote, "When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday, Papa. I love you endlessly." A day before Big B's birthday, Shweta dug up her photos archive and pulled out a picture of herself and Amitabh Bachchan from her childhood album. She captioned it, "Home is not a place, it is a person." TBH, we loved both the posts shared by Shweta for her father.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the elder of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's two children. Their son Abhishek Bachchan is an actor like his parents while Shweta is an author and entrepreneur. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and they are parents to seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they have a daughter Navya Naveli, 22, and son Agastya, 18.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, 77 today, is a busy man. He was last seen in 2019 film Badla while he had a cameo role in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy headlined by Chiranjeevi. Among his upcoming films are Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

