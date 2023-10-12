Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Special Thank You Note For Fans: 'This Love And Affection...'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (Courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan spent a blissful 81st birthday. A day after his birthday, the superstar shared a post on Instagram to thank fans and well-wishers for their "love and affection". Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage featuring an image from his Wednesday evening greet and meet session. The collage features an image where fans can be seen standing with a long banner on which "Happy Birthday Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir From ABEF Team" is written. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, "This love and affection it beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude." Take a look at the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans thrice since Tuesday midnight outside his residence on the occasion of his birthday. Breaking his Sunday tradition, the superstar made his first appearance outside Jalsa on Tuesday midnight as fans assembled to wish him happy birthday. He waved, smiled at fans and greeted them with folded hands. Take a look at the video here:

On Wednesday evening, Amitabh Bachchan came out for the second time to meet and greet his fans. Amitabh Bachchan was seen with garlands around his neck this time. He put a shawl over his kurta. On Wednesday night, he once again came at the gate of Jalsa to meet fans. Take a look at some of the pictures from the day:

On the occasion of his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan received heartfelt wishes from family members and industry friends. Sharing a picture from their recent endorsement, Shah Rukh Khan wrote for him, "Tough runs don't last....tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you....has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday....keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours... is unbelievable. Love u! @amitabhbachchan."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the family drama Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Amitabh Bachchan will reunite with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170. TJ Gnanavel will be directing Thalaivar 170.