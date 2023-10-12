More Pics From Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday, Courtesy Shweta And Navya

Navya shared the image. (Courtesy: NavyaNanda)

The award for the best birthday wish goes to Navya Naveli Nanda. The young entrepreneur has shared a set of two pictures to wish her “nana”, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, a very happy birthday. Big B turned 81 on Wednesday. In the pics, we can see Amitabh Bachchan and Navya sharing a warm hug. They look adorable. The next one is a happy selfie. Don't miss Big B's uber-cool glasses. Sharing the photographs on Instagram, Navya wrote, “Happy Birthday, Nana [a black heart emoji.].” Replying to the post, Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts.

Navya Naveli Nanda's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has shared a picture from the midnight birthday celebration for her superstar father. In the pic, we can see Amitabh Bachchan with his wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, and their grandchildren - Navya, Agastya and Aaradhya. Shweta's caption read, "May you always be surrounded by love."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared a collage to celebrate her father. In the pic, Amitabh, dressed in a vibrant jacket and joggers, is seen hugging Shweta. Her birthday message read, “Happy 81st, papa. Big shoes ( and hugs ) no one can ever manage to fill.” Navya was among the first to drop a bunch of red hearts under the post. Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Zoya Akhtar followed suit. FYI: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Actor Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy Happy birthday dear Amit[abh Bachchan] ji.” Actress Katrina Kaif simply wrote a “happy birthday” note for the legend. Ranveer Singh also picked a series of red hearts to wish Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan, on his birthday eve, greeted fans waiting outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. In a video, shared by a fan page on social media, we can see the actor expressing his heartfelt gratitude to everyone.

You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come! ???? pic.twitter.com/cNB8H1ea3G — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) October 10, 2023

To mark the special day, the makers of Kalki 2898 - AD have shared the first-look poster of Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film. The actor is carrying a mysterious look. His face is covered in layers of white cloth. We can only see his eyes. Sharing the poster, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, wrote, “It's an honour to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan sir - Team Kalki2898AD.”

Kalki 2898 - AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh Bachchan also has Ganapath, with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, in the kitty.